Head of US commodities regulator underscores authority to oversee voluntary carbon market

Published 19:48 on January 24, 2023 / Last updated at 22:39 on January 24, 2023 / Americas, Nature-based, US, Voluntary / No Comments

The head of a US financial market regulator said in comments Monday that the agency is vested with the authority to oversee the voluntary carbon market (VCM), according to a media report.