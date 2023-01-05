WCI Markets: CCAs prices slide into New Year, Washington allowances soar ahead of programme launch

Published 22:44 on January 5, 2023 / Last updated at 23:14 on January 5, 2023 / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments

California Carbon Allowance (CCA) prices began 2023 by eating into the end-of-year run-up, as Washington Carbon Allowance (WCA) prices continued to accelerate ahead of the official launch of the cap-and-trade system on Sunday, jumping more than 20% over December.