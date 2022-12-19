EU lawmakers warn that ETS reform “breathing space” won’t last

The “breathing space” given to emitters in the just-agreed EU carbon market reform package is only set to last until 2027, lawmakers said on Monday, warning that the bloc's industries will face huge difficulties with higher prices if they don’t invest in decarbonisation before then.