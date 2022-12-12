Less than 10% of all UK banks endorse disclosure framework -report

Published 18:24 on December 12, 2022 / Last updated at 18:24 on December 12, 2022 / EMEA, International, Voluntary / No Comments

Just 12 of the 130 banks headquartered in the UK have endorsed the framework set out by the Taskforce on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD), according to research published Monday, with another study finding that the top 25 European banks fail to implement ambitious climate policies across their business.