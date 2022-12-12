Energy infrastructure at the core of EU’s foreign investment plan in first year

Published 17:21 on December 12, 2022 / Last updated at 18:48 on December 12, 2022 / EMEA, International / No Comments

The board of the EU's Global Gateway came together for the first time on Sunday, assessing the first year of the bloc's response to China’s Belt and Road foreign investment initiative and seeking ways to involve the private sector.