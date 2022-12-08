An option to raise €20 billion for the REPowerEU package by selling allowances held in the supply-managing MSR is still being discussed by legislators in final negotiations, an MEP close to the process said Thursday, a controversial idea that had been widely considered as ‘off-the-table’.
MSR raid may be back on table as REPowerEU, EU ETS reform talks near end
