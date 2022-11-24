South Korea on Thursday outlined a number of changes to its emissions trading scheme that it will implement in the near term to improve the effectiveness of the programme, while it will continue to work towards broader, more fundamental market reforms in the longer term.
South Korea announces first batch of fixes to improve ailing ETS
