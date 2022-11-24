Singapore’s goods and services tax (GST) will be waived for transactions in the voluntary carbon credit market, the government’s tax authority has announced.
Singapore rolls back GST on voluntary carbon credit transactions
Singapore’s goods and services tax (GST) will be waived for transactions in the voluntary carbon credit market, the government’s tax authority has announced.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.