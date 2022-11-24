Asia Pacific > Singapore rolls back GST on voluntary carbon credit transactions

Singapore rolls back GST on voluntary carbon credit transactions

Published 10:01 on November 24, 2022  /  Last updated at 10:02 on November 24, 2022  /  Asia Pacific, Other APAC, Voluntary  /  No Comments

Singapore’s goods and services tax (GST) will be waived for transactions in the voluntary carbon credit market, the government’s tax authority has announced.

