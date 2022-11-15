The EU’s climate chief Frans Timmermans to the COP27 summit on Wednesday that the 27-nation bloc will be able to increase the ambition of its NDC, confirming a stance set out by ministers last month.
COP27: EU confirms to UN talks that it will raise climate ambition
The EU’s climate chief Frans Timmermans to the COP27 summit on Wednesday that the 27-nation bloc will be able to increase the ambition of its NDC, confirming a stance set out by ministers last month.
