CBAM > COP27: EU confirms to UN talks that it will raise climate ambition

COP27: EU confirms to UN talks that it will raise climate ambition

Published 23:03 on November 15, 2022  /  Last updated at 23:04 on November 15, 2022  /  CBAM, Climate Talks, EMEA, EU ETS, International  /  No Comments

The EU’s climate chief Frans Timmermans to the COP27 summit on Wednesday that the 27-nation bloc will be able to increase the ambition of its NDC, confirming a stance set out by ministers last month.

The EU’s climate chief Frans Timmermans to the COP27 summit on Wednesday that the 27-nation bloc will be able to increase the ambition of its NDC, confirming a stance set out by ministers last month.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software