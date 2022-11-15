The Colombian legislature is poised to pass into law sweeping changes to the nation’s roughly $4/tonne carbon fee as part of a historic tax reform package, with provisions to sharply curb the use of offsets in the compliance market and expand the scope of coverage to include coal.
Colombia lawmakers advance carbon tax reform bill to throttle offset usage, phase in coal
