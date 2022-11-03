NA Markets: Market volatility hits CCAs, RGAs reach 2-mth highs

Published 22:58 on November 3, 2022 / Last updated at 23:09 on November 3, 2022 / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments

California Carbon Allowance (CCA) prices traded through a volatile week alongside Scoping Plan enthusiasm and broader market sentiment, while RGGI Allowance (RGA) prices continued a steady trek higher to levels not seen since the end of August.