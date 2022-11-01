The Indonesian Stock Exchange (IDX) has partnered with a Singapore-based digital exchange to develop the country’s carbon trading system.
Indonesian bourse partners with digital exchange to develop carbon trading infrastructure
The Indonesian Stock Exchange (IDX) has partnered with a Singapore-based digital exchange to develop the country’s carbon trading system.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.