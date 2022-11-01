Asia Pacific > Indonesian bourse partners with digital exchange to develop carbon trading infrastructure

Indonesian bourse partners with digital exchange to develop carbon trading infrastructure

Published 02:22 on November 1, 2022  /  Last updated at 02:27 on November 1, 2022  /  Asia Pacific, International, Other APAC, Voluntary Market  /  No Comments

The Indonesian Stock Exchange (IDX) has partnered with a Singapore-based digital exchange to develop the country’s carbon trading system.

The Indonesian Stock Exchange (IDX) has partnered with a Singapore-based digital exchange to develop the country’s carbon trading system.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software