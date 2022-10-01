British Gas has offset its energy production using hundreds of thousands of old carbon credits from a Chinese industrial gas project that have been banned in Europe due to their questionable environmental integrity.
British Gas latest firm to be found offsetting with old, dodgy carbon credits
