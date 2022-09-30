Emitters and speculators pare back CCA holdings while financials’ RGGI net length approaches 1 mln

Published 23:27 on September 30, 2022 / Last updated at 23:27 on September 30, 2022

Emitters cut down their California Carbon Allowance (CCA) net length to end five straight weeks of growth, while financial players followed suit in both the WCI and RGGI markets, according to US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) data published Friday.