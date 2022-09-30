REDD credits seen offered $5 cheaper than CCB-certified equivalents

Published 18:29 on September 30, 2022

Major clips of VCS-certified REDD credits lacking CCB co-benefit certification were being offered at a $5 discount to VCS-CCB units on Friday, highlighting a hefty premium for nature units that can meet the specification requirements for delivery into futures contracts on the CME exchange.