Major clips of VCS-certified REDD credits lacking CCB co-benefit certification were being offered at a $5 discount to VCS-CCB units on Friday, highlighting a hefty premium for nature units that can meet the specification requirements for delivery into futures contracts on the CME exchange.
REDD credits seen offered $5 cheaper than CCB-certified equivalents
Major clips of VCS-certified REDD credits lacking CCB co-benefit certification were being offered at a $5 discount to VCS-CCB units on Friday, highlighting a hefty premium for nature units that can meet the specification requirements for delivery into futures contracts on the CME exchange.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.