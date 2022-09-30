EU energy ministers seal emergency package, energy-hungry states seek gas price range

The 27-nation EU rapidly sealed a “political agreement” on an emergency package aimed at mitigating spiralling energy prices on Friday, in what was only the first - and arguably least important - part of a meeting largely dominated by differences on how to intervene in the gas market.