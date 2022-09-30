EMEA > Euro Markets: Midday Update

Euro Markets: Midday Update

Published 12:57 on September 30, 2022  /  Last updated at 12:57 on September 30, 2022  /  EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS  /  No Comments

EUAs extended gains into a second day on Friday as traders continued to cover short positions after prices had tested support levels, while energy markets eased as the EU ministers agreed on a package of measures to address energy costs, but failed to agree on a price cap on natural gas imports.

EUAs extended gains into a second day on Friday as traders continued to cover short positions after prices had tested support levels, while energy markets eased as the EU ministers agreed on a package of measures to address energy costs, but failed to agree on a price cap on natural gas imports.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software