Africa > Japan spearheads new global effort to spur international emissions trade

Japan spearheads new global effort to spur international emissions trade

Published 09:16 on September 14, 2022  /  Last updated at 09:16 on September 14, 2022  /  Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, Australia, Canada, Climate Talks, EMEA, International, Japan, Nature-based, New Zealand, Other APAC, Paris Article 6, South Korea, Voluntary Market  /  No Comments

Japan this week hosted more than 30 governments and organisations at a meeting aiming to launch a new global partnership this year to encourage more nations to participate in international emissions trade and implement Article 6 of the Paris Agreement.

Japan this week hosted more than 30 governments and organisations at a meeting aiming to launch a new global partnership this year to encourage more nations to participate in international emissions trade and implement Article 6 of the Paris Agreement.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software