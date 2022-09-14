Japan this week hosted more than 30 governments and organisations at a meeting aiming to launch a new global partnership this year to encourage more nations to participate in international emissions trade and implement Article 6 of the Paris Agreement.
Japan spearheads new global effort to spur international emissions trade
