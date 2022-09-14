Japan spearheads new global effort to spur international emissions trade

Published 09:16 on September 14, 2022 / Last updated at 09:16 on September 14, 2022 / Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, Australia, Canada, Climate Talks, EMEA, International, Japan, Nature-based, New Zealand, Other APAC, Paris Article 6, South Korea, Voluntary Market / No Comments

Japan this week hosted more than 30 governments and organisations at a meeting aiming to launch a new global partnership this year to encourage more nations to participate in international emissions trade and implement Article 6 of the Paris Agreement.