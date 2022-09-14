Issuances for Australian Carbon Credit Units (ACCUs) shot up this week but are still down compared to previous updates, as an energy company voluntarily removed two landfill gas projects from the register.
Australia Market Roundup: ACCU issuance ticks up, two landfill gas projects revoked
Issuances for Australian Carbon Credit Units (ACCUs) shot up this week but are still down compared to previous updates, as an energy company voluntarily removed two landfill gas projects from the register.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.