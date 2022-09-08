Asia Pacific > Australia’s NSW environment agency to assess market-based tools for emissions reduction

Australia’s NSW environment agency to assess market-based tools for emissions reduction

Published 06:51 on September 8, 2022  /  Last updated at 08:16 on September 8, 2022  /  Asia Pacific, Australia  /  No Comments

The Environment Protection Authority (EPA) of Australia’s New South Wales (NSW) state government will consider market-based approaches, such as fees, targeted caps, offsets, or a trading scheme as potential future options to help implement its climate change action plan released on Thursday.

