The World Bank Group blew past its previous annual climate-financing record for developing countries’ climate mitigation strategies in Fiscal Year 2022, jumping 19% higher than last year’s record-setting delivery.
World Bank climate project financing sets new record in 2022
The World Bank Group blew past its previous annual climate-financing record for developing countries' climate mitigation strategies in FY 2022, jumping 19% higher than last year's record-setting delivery.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.