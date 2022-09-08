EU Parliament’s biggest party seeks drastically increased, accelerated MSR sales under proposed RePowerEU changes

Published 02:00 on September 8, 2022 / Last updated at 03:16 on September 8, 2022 / EMEA, EU ETS / No Comments

The centre-right EPP political group wants to auction €20 billion worth of MSR-held carbon allowances within a single year - rather than the four-year stretch proposed by the European Commission under its RePowerEU initiative, according to legislative amendments submitted this week that could increase bearish pressures on the market.