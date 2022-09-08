The centre-right EPP political group wants to auction €20 billion worth of MSR-held carbon allowances within a single year – rather than the four-year stretch proposed by the European Commission under its RePowerEU initiative, according to legislative amendments submitted this week that could increase bearish pressures on the market.
EU Parliament’s biggest party seeks drastically increased, accelerated MSR sales under proposed RePowerEU changes
