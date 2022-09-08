Japanese trading powerhouse Mitsui has signed a joint agreement with oil and gas major Shell to explore the technical and commercial feasibility of carbon capture and storage (CCS) development in the Asia-Pacific region, the two companies announced on Thursday.
Mitsui, Shell team up in bid to boost CCS in Asia-Pacific
Japanese trading powerhouse Mitsui has signed a joint agreement with oil and gas major Shell to explore the technical and commercial feasibility of carbon capture and storage (CCS) development in the Asia-Pacific region, the two companies announced on Thursday.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.