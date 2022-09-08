Project proponents in Australia’s offset market increased their Australian Carbon Credit Unit (ACCU) holdings by almost 50% in the first half of the year even though new issuances fell slightly, data released on Thursday showed, though the Clean Energy Regulator was cautious to explain it with the fixed ERF delivery exit arrangement announced in March.
ACCU holdings swell despite dip in new issuances
