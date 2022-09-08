ACCU holdings swell despite dip in new issuances

Published 09:47 on September 8, 2022 / Last updated at 09:47 on September 8, 2022

Project proponents in Australia’s offset market increased their Australian Carbon Credit Unit (ACCU) holdings by almost 50% in the first half of the year even though new issuances fell slightly, data released on Thursday showed, though the Clean Energy Regulator was cautious to explain it with the fixed ERF delivery exit arrangement announced in March.