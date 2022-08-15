Asia Pacific > Australia can meet its 2030 target without intl offsets, analysts say

Australia can meet its 2030 target without intl offsets, analysts say

Published 11:14 on August 15, 2022  /  Last updated at 11:14 on August 15, 2022  /  Asia Pacific, Australia, International, Voluntary Market  /  No Comments

Australia will not need to use international offsets to meet its 2030 emission reduction target but can rely on plentiful domestic supply instead, analysts said Monday, while environmental groups urge the government to rule out using them entirely.

