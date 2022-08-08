Two Australian senators are withholding their critical votes on the Labor government’s climate change bill until it addresses their concerns around several Australian Carbon Credit Unit (ACCU) methodologies.
Crucial senators raise ACCU integrity concerns in climate bill negotiations
