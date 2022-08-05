LCFS Market: California LCFS prices consolidate amidst near-term challenges

Published 21:51 on August 5, 2022 / Last updated at 15:36 on August 6, 2022

Faced with a plethora of negative catalysts, California’s Low Carbon Fuel Standard (LCFS) credit prices appeared to consolidate as they approached early June lows this week, while some buyers remain.