Senator key to passing US climate bill backs Biden

Published 17:39 on August 5, 2022 / Last updated at 17:38 on August 6, 2022 / Americas, Carbon Taxes, Paris Article 6, US / No Comments

US Senator Kyrsten Sinema (D) is considered the final piece to the puzzle of passing a sweeping climate change, healthcare, and tax reform bill called the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), and she's signed on to vote in favour.