Speculators scoop up V23 CCAs, producers reduce record length

Published 22:51 on August 5, 2022 / Last updated at 15:29 on August 6, 2022 / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments

Financial participants increased their California Carbon Allowance (CCA) futures-only holdings but reduced their combined futures and options holdings in the latest reporting period, while compliance entities offloaded allowances, according to US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) data.