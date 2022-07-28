California fossil gas generation hits 5-yr high as total power demand rises

California electricity consumption in 2021 bounced back from a slight hit taken during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, with fossil gas generation increasing further amid a continued dearth of zero-carbon hydroelectric generation, according to state figures.