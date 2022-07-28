NA Markets: CCAs rebound alongside broader market sentiment, Pennsylvania uncertainty weighs on RGAs

Both California Carbon Allowance (CCA) and RGGI Allowance (RGA) prices tracked broader market sentiment this week, rebounding towards the latter part of the period, while the status of Pennsylvania’s Q3 auction volumes remained unresolved.