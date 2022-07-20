US President Joe Biden (D) on Wednesday announced several measures to help kickstart offshore wind developments as part of a suite of forthcoming climate-related executive actions, after Democratic Senator Joe Manchin and all Congressional Republicans have blocked clean energy-focused legislation.
Biden kicks off US executive climate actions with offshore wind plans
US President Joe Biden (D) on Wednesday announced several measures to help kickstart offshore wind developments as part of a suite of forthcoming climate-related executive actions, after Democratic Senator Joe Manchin and all Congressional Republicans have blocked clean energy-focused legislation.
