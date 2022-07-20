Biden kicks off US executive climate actions with offshore wind plans

Published 22:27 on July 20, 2022 / Last updated at 23:13 on July 20, 2022 / Americas, US / No Comments

US President Joe Biden (D) on Wednesday announced several measures to help kickstart offshore wind developments as part of a suite of forthcoming climate-related executive actions, after Democratic Senator Joe Manchin and all Congressional Republicans have blocked clean energy-focused legislation.