California gasoline, diesel sales recede in April to fall below 2021 levels

Published 22:44 on July 20, 2022 / Last updated at 22:44 on July 20, 2022

Gasoline sales in California declined in April to offset March's uptick, while both gas and diesel consumption posted their first months below 2021 levels so far this year, according to state data published Wednesday.