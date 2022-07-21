Americas > Experts present wide-ranging average price outlook for Canada’s Clean Fuel Regulations

Experts present wide-ranging average price outlook for Canada’s Clean Fuel Regulations

Published 00:02 on July 21, 2022  /  Last updated at 00:02 on July 21, 2022  /  Americas, Canada, RINs & LCFS  /  No Comments

Analysts offered varying forecasts for Canada’s Clean Fuel Regulations (CFR) average price out to 2030 in a webinar on Wednesday, with changes in regulatory design expected to impact future credit prices.

Analysts offered varying forecasts for Canada’s Clean Fuel Regulations (CFR) average price out to 2030 in a webinar on Wednesday, with changes in regulatory design expected to impact future credit prices.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software