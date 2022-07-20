Verra previews public consultation on carbon credit tokenisation

Published 20:55 on July 20, 2022 / Last updated at 21:57 on July 20, 2022 / Americas, Aviation/CORSIA, International, Nature-based, US, Voluntary Market / No Comments

Verra will begin the long-awaited public consultation process on third-party crypto instruments next month after the standards body temporarily halted the tokenisation of its retired carbon credits this spring, the organisation announced Wednesday.