Euro Markets: EUAs plunge most in six weeks as sellers weigh in after technical support breaches

Published 17:38 on July 20, 2022 / Last updated at 17:55 on July 20, 2022 / EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS / No Comments

EUAs fell by the most in six weeks on Wednesday after prices dropped below two key technical levels and triggered significant selling, while energy markets had mixed reactions to details of the European Commission's plan to reduce gas demand ahead of the winter demand season.