A record level of clean energy spending will drive global energy investment up by 8% in 2022, but despite this impressive headline figure global policymakers should not allow energy security fears stemming from the Russian invasion of Ukraine to derail the prospect of longer-term progress on the energy transition, the International Energy Agency (IEA) warned on Wednesday.
Clean energy investment splurge masks faster progress needed for net zero goals amid energy security woes, report warns
