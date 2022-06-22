(Updates with initial voting results)
UPDATE – EU Parliament makes second attempt to vote on ETS reforms
The European Parliament is to vote again on EU ETS reform on Wednesday, aiming to agree at the second attempt after a divisive first vote that saw line-by-line amendments rejected.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.