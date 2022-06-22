Indonesia, World Bank to seek carbon credits for major mangrove project

Published 07:54 on June 22, 2022 / Last updated at 08:07 on June 22, 2022

The Indonesian government and the World Bank are working on the details to secure carbon crediting eligibility for a large-scale mangrove conservation and restoration programme they say can generate some 30 million offsets over the next three decades.