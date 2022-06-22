Guyana being courted by international buyers for its forest carbon, says VP

Published 01:24 on June 22, 2022 / Last updated at 01:31 on June 22, 2022 / Americas, EMEA, International, Nature-based, South & Central, US, Voluntary Market / No Comments

Guyana has received a number of foreign offers to buy forest carbon credits, the country’s vice president has said, as the government assesses the proposals on the table.