Trade in the EU ETS was quieter than usual on Tuesday with numerous participants attending an industry event and few participants focusing on tomorrow’s Parliamentary vote on ETS reform, while prices advanced ahead of the expiry of the June options contract on Wednesday.
Euro Markets: Prices stabilise ahead of June options expiry and Parliament vote on ETS reform
