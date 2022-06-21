PREVIEW: Germany’s G7 climate club plans remain hazy amid energy security woes

Published 15:32 on June 21, 2022 / Last updated at 15:32 on June 21, 2022 / Americas, Canada, Carbon Taxes, CBAM, Climate Talks, EMEA, EU ETS, International, Japan, US / No Comments

With G7 leaders due to gather in less than two weeks in the Bavarian Alps, many expect Berlin to champion a long-trumpeted idea of a climate club to spur climate cooperation beyond the EU.