Americas > PREVIEW: Germany’s G7 climate club plans remain hazy amid energy security woes

PREVIEW: Germany’s G7 climate club plans remain hazy amid energy security woes

Published 15:32 on June 21, 2022  /  Last updated at 15:32 on June 21, 2022  /  Americas, Canada, Carbon Taxes, CBAM, Climate Talks, EMEA, EU ETS, International, Japan, US  /  No Comments

With G7 leaders due to gather in less than two weeks in the Bavarian Alps, many expect Berlin to champion a long-trumpeted idea of a climate club to spur climate cooperation beyond the EU.

With G7 leaders due to gather in less than two weeks in the Bavarian Alps, many expect Berlin to champion a long-trumpeted idea of a climate club to spur climate cooperation beyond the EU.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software