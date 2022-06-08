Cement industry to rely heavily on CCS to reach its 2050 net zero ambition -report

Efforts to decarbonise cement by 2050 will rely heavily on deployment of carbon capture technologies, but it will only be until after 2030 that these will become commercially viable for an industry grappling for solutions to meet its net zero emissions goal, according to a report released Wednesday.