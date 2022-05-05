EUA prices rose above €91 for the first time in ten weeks on Thursday, as technical buying emerged after the market broke through a key resistance level, while energy markets continued to advance amid the prospects of a ban on Russian oil.
Euro Markets: Midday Update
EUA prices rose above €91 for the first time in ten weeks as technical buying emerged after the market broke through a key resistance level, while energy markets continued to advance amid the prospects of a ban on Russian oil.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.