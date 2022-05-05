Stakeholders have largely welcomed the European Commission’s initiative to develop a carbon removal certification mechanism, so long as emissions cuts remain the EU’s priority and the bloc clarifies the relationship between removals, the EU ETS, and the voluntary carbon market.
EU’s carbon removals ideas welcomed, provided GHG cuts are prioritised
Stakeholders have largely welcomed the European Commission’s initiative to develop a carbon removal certification mechanism, so long as emissions cuts remain the EU's priority and the bloc clarifies the relationship between removals, the EU ETS, and the voluntary carbon market.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.