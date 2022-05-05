EU’s carbon removals ideas welcomed, provided GHG cuts are prioritised

Published 17:38 on May 5, 2022 / Last updated at 17:38 on May 5, 2022 / EMEA, EU ETS, International, Paris Article 6, Voluntary Market / No Comments

Stakeholders have largely welcomed the European Commission’s initiative to develop a carbon removal certification mechanism, so long as emissions cuts remain the EU's priority and the bloc clarifies the relationship between removals, the EU ETS, and the voluntary carbon market.