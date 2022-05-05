Utilities Enel, EDP report surge in ETS-covered fossil output in Q1 on low hydro

Italy’s Enel and Portugal’s EDP both reported a surge year-on-year in ETS-covered fossil generation in Q1 2022 due to weak hydro production and a rise in demand, according to quarterly reports.