Italy’s Enel and Portugal’s EDP both reported a surge year-on-year in ETS-covered fossil generation in Q1 2022 due to weak hydro production and a rise in demand, according to quarterly reports.
Utilities Enel, EDP report surge in ETS-covered fossil output in Q1 on low hydro
Italy’s Enel and Portugal’s EDP both reported a surge year-on-year in ETS-covered fossil generation in Q1 2022 due to weak hydro production and a rise in demand, according to quarterly reports.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.