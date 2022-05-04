Current corporate commitments could see the voluntary carbon market (VCM) grow to the equivalent of 10% of current global emissions, an analyst told a conference on Wednesday, despite other experts warning that the market’s integrity risked being undermined by fuzzy accounting.
VCM could grow to equivalent of 10% of today’s emissions, says analyst
