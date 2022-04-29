Japan releases draft key report on carbon credit use, backs wide international access

A government-appointed study group has released a draft set of guidelines and principles for how Japan should make use of carbon credits to meet its climate targets, which paves the way for significant use of international offsets in the GX League and for other voluntary purposes.