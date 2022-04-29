NZ forestry, agricultural groups at loggerheads over exotics ban proposal

Cutting exotic plantings from New Zealand’s ETS would come at a cost of tens of billions of dollars, according to a newly formed forestry lobby group, while the nation’s peak agricultural body is pushing for a two-year ban on the plantings.