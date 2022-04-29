Cutting exotic plantings from New Zealand’s ETS would come at a cost of tens of billions of dollars, according to a newly formed forestry lobby group, while the nation’s peak agricultural body is pushing for a two-year ban on the plantings.
NZ forestry, agricultural groups at loggerheads over exotics ban proposal
Cutting exotic plantings from New Zealand’s ETS would come at a cost of tens of billions of dollars, according to a newly formed forestry lobby group, while the nation’s peak agricultural body is pushing for a two-year ban on the plantings.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.