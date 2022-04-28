A US-based technology start-up has pre-sold $4 million of its tokens backed by nature-based offsets to a firm seeking to decarbonise buildings in urban environments.
New nature-based offset token secures $4 mln sale prior to official launch
A US-based technology start-up has pre-sold $4 million of its tokens backed by nature-based offsets to a firm seeking to decarbonise buildings in urban environments.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.