Americas > New nature-based offset token secures $4 mln sale prior to official launch

New nature-based offset token secures $4 mln sale prior to official launch

Published 18:36 on April 28, 2022  /  Last updated at 18:36 on April 28, 2022  /  Americas, International, Nature-based, US, Voluntary Market  /  No Comments

A US-based technology start-up has pre-sold $4 million of its tokens backed by nature-based offsets to a firm seeking to decarbonise buildings in urban environments.

A US-based technology start-up has pre-sold $4 million of its tokens backed by nature-based offsets to a firm seeking to decarbonise buildings in urban environments.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Comment

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software